Police ID Edwardsville shooting suspect; seek public's help to find him

Eric Mark, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 9—Edwardsville police seek the public's help in tracking down the suspect in a Wednesday shooting that injured a woman at a borough residence.

Police identified the suspect as Shamel Williams, no age given.

According to police, investigators identified Williams as the man who shot a woman at 506 Roosevelt St. in Edwardsville at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening wound to her lower body, police said.

The bullet exited the woman and struck a wall to the rear of the residence in the immediate area of a 7-year-old child and a 5-month-old baby, police said.

Police obtained a warrant for Williams' arrest on Thursday. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information about Williams or his whereabouts is asked to call Edwardsville police at 570-288-8463 and speak with Officer Matthew Ogden or Sgt. Hal Bond.

Those with information may also call 911.

Contact the writer:

emark@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2117

