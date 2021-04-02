Police ID Fairfield Twp. voyeurism suspect, ask for help to find him

Apr. 2—Police have identified a suspect accused of recording a woman inside a public restroom last month inside the Target store at the Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center.

Armani M. Martin, 21, of Cincinnati, is charged with voyeurism, Fairfield Twp. police announced Thursday in a news release.

Martin, who is not in custody, also is wanted by police in Blue Ash for a similar incident in that city, Fairfield Twp. police said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday in Hamilton County for a voyeurism charge filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court, records show.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to call Fairfield Twp. police detectives at 513-887-5841 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.