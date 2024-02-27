Police ID fourth homicide victim of year in Fresno. An argument led to fatal shooting

The man killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

Deandre Jackson, 38 was shot multiple times at 12:37 p.m. at the 4200 block of North Fruit Avenue.

Officers arrived and found Jackson before he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another shooting victim was found in the 3100 block of West Norwich Avenue at 12:45 p.m. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives discovered that the shooting of the 16-year-old juvenile was related to the shooting on Fruit Avenue and that there was an argument in a parking lot involving several people before the gunshots were fired.

Detectives are continuing to identify and interview witnesses, and review surveillance video.

Police said it was an isolated incident between a group of individuals who knew each other.

It is the fourth intentional homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information on this case (Case# 2402250536) can call Detectives John Espinosa at 559-621-2415 or Justin Baroni at 559-621-2516 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.