Police ID Georgetown woman struck and killed on Route 113 Monday night

Delaware State Police have identified the woman who died after being struck by two cars in Georgetown Monday night as 39-year-old Sonya Briddell.

For reasons unknown, Bridell walked into the southbound lanes of Dupont Highway (Route 113) in the area of Ennis Street around 6:15 p.m., police said in a news release. She was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta traveling in the left lane and thrown into the right lane, where she was struck by a Honda Accord, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two drivers were uninjured.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed it should contact Sgt. J. Burns at 302-703-3269 or send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 31-year-old woman fatally struck by 2 cars in Georgetown identified