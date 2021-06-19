Police ID girl whose body was found in Manchester apartment building

Jun. 18—MANCHESTER — Police identified the 13-year-old girl whose body was found this morning at an apartment building on Olcott Street as Zaniya Wright.

School officials said she was a seventh-grader at Illing Middle School. Counselors were available at the school until 7 tonight and would be there again from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Superintendent Matt Geary said in an email to the school community.

"For all those who knew Zaniya both at school and in the community, this is a heartbreaking and incredibly sad day," Geary said.

Police Lt. Ryan Shea said police received a report about 8:40 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive female inside of 40 Olcott St. She was in a common area on the basement level, Shea said, and it was determined she was deceased.

Shea said the girl had been reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

It is unknown if the girl lived in the apartment complex.

Shea said police were processing crime scenes with the state police Major Crimes Unit and other agencies during the investigation.

Shea said officers are doing everything they can to collect surveillance video or other potential resources that could help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-646-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Jeremy Curtis, at 860-643-3302.

The girl's death has not been classified as a homicide at this point, Shea said Friday morning.

"We doing everything we can to uncover the circumstances as to what happened," Shea said. "This is a tragic situation for our community."