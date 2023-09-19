Police work to ID human remains found near Vero beachside home north of Riomar golf course

VERO BEACH – Police detectives were working Tuesday to identify human remains found in dense shoreline vegetation near a beachside home just north of a country club golf course, according to police reports.

What was described in a report as mostly skeletal remains were found Friday by a lawn crew working at the residence in the 2300 block of Ocean Drive.

The home sits a few properties south of the Riomar Lane beach public access and the Riomar Country Club just north of the club's golf course.

Lawn workers began working at the home at 8 a.m. and found the remains just before 10 a.m. after moving to the rear of the property, according to police reports.

An officer said in a report the body was lying in a secluded area “very far from the shoreline” in dense brush near the property line beach access.

The skeletal remains were in what the report states was an “advanced state of decomposition” and clothed in a dark shirt and sweatpants.

One officer said in the report he believed the remains were that of a middle-aged man who died of self-inflicted injuries based on what medical examiners found appeared to be a head wound consistent with a gunshot.

After the remains were removed, items believed to be personal belongings were found “tucked away further” in the brush line, including a Taurus revolver, a black bag, snorkeling and diving gear plus a small blue paddle board.

A detective stated in a report the gun was “located within reach of the subject.”

The detective’s report states it was not possible to identify the person due to the condition of the remains.

Police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said Tuesday the case was still under investigation.

More: Survivor of deadly plane crash in St. Lucie County said 'right wing came off'

More: Daily rain, thunderstorms forecast across Treasure Coast throughout week

More: Waiting for takeoff: Treasure Coast International Airport seeks OK for passenger flights

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Skeletal remains found near coastal Vero Beach residence