Police ID injured man, alleged gunman after weekend shooting at Plainview bar

PLAINVIEW — Police on Monday released new details about a shooting that left one person injured outside a local bar Saturday night.

Plainview police were called to Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmitt Road, just after 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. There they found 41-year-old Carlos Salinas in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and upper body, according to a statement released by the Plainview Police Department.

According to police, a preliminary investigation into the shooting indicates Salinas was outside of the bar threatening other patrons with a .380 Ruger handgun when another individual began attempting to convince Salinas to put the weapon down. 37-year-old Angel Chavez then retrieved his .45-caliber H&K handgun from his vehicle and fired at Salinas when Salinas pointed his gun at the other individual. Police said the shooting appeared to be in defense of the third individual, according to witness statements and preliminary investigation.

Salinas was airlifted to Lubbock and his condition was not immediately available, though officials said he was stable as of Monday.

Plainview police said no arrests have been made in the case and the incident remains under investigation Monday. Both Salinas and Chavez could face charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police officials. No other injuries or property damage was reported.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID injured man, alleged gunman after shooting at Plainview bar