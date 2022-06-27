Police ID inmate who died at Sussex Correctional Institution; investigation continues

The inmate who died June 25 at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown has been identified as 52-year-old Terry Spence of Lewes.

Delaware State Police are investigating along with the Department of Correction. No other information has been provided.

"The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available," a police news release stated.

The victim's body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for autopsy, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

RELATED: Delaware inmate's death at Sussex Correctional Institution under investigation by police

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Sussex Correctional Institution inmate who died is identified