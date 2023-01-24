UPDATE: Police ID intruder shot and killed; homeowner not charged

Jan. 23—Terre Haute city police on Monday identified the intruder shot and killed about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in 200 block of N. Fruitridge Ave.

That man was 30- year-old Michael Bell of Clay City, THPD said on its Facebook page.

The person allegedly with Bell during the incident was released Sunday without charges being filed at this time, police said.

No charges are being filed against the homeowner/victim. This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as the case allows, THPD said. — Original story, 11:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22:

A Terre Haute homeowner shot and killed an intruder, and a second suspect was arrested in an early Sunday morning incident on Fruitridge Avenue, police said.

Officers about 5:30 a.m. were dispatched to a home in 200 block of N. Fruitridge on a report to Vigo County Central Dispatch that a homeowner had just shot an intruder in their home. A second person with the intruder had fled on foot.

The alleged intruder was determined to be dead on the scene, police said, and officers located the second person hiding in a neighboring backyard. That person was detained.

Detectives and crime scene technicians continue to investigate.

There is no danger to the community, the Terre Haute Police Department said on its Facebook page. No further information was released Sunday morning due to the continuing investigation, police said.