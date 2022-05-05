Police ID man, 26, who died after he was found shot in St. Paul residence
Police identified a man on Thursday who died after he was found shot in a St. Paul residence as a 26-year-old.
Erick F. Stevens, of St. Paul, was brought to Regions Hospital after officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood. He died at the hospital soon after.
No one was under arrest as of Thursday morning, according to police. Stevens’ homicide remains under investigation.
