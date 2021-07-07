Police ID man, 30, who was killed Tuesday in his St. Paul home

Jul. 7—The victim of a homicide Tuesday in St. Paul was a 30-year-old man who was killed at his home, police said Wednesday.

The circumstances of Keifer M. Morgan's death remain under investigation, and no one had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan's fiancée said he wanted to give their children, ages 1, 3 and 4, the best lives he could. She described him as loving and strong-willed, and asked anyone with information about his killing to come forward.

Police responding to a 911 call about a shooting at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday found Morgan shot in a home in the 1100 block of Pacific Street in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Police said Morgan lived at the residence, which is a rental property.

The shooting did not appear random, police said Tuesday night. Investigators requested that people with information call them at 651-266-5650.