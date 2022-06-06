Police ID man, 59, found fatally shot in St. Paul senior living apartment
Authorities have identified the man found fatally shot Friday night at a senior living apartment building in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Leonardo Bedell, 59, of St. Paul, police said Monday.
Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, of St. Paul, was arrested Sunday in South Minneapolis and booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder, according to police. She remained jailed Monday, pending formal charges.
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the apartment building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street on a request to check a person’s welfare. Bedell was found in an apartment dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
The homicide was St. Paul’s 19th this year.
