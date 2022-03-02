Police ID man connected with Tuesday car burglary in Marietta

Mar. 2—Marietta Police have identified the man they say crashed into a police car with a stolen vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on Tuesday.

Kenneth Edward-Fletcher, 35, of Marietta, allegedly stole a blue Honda Element overnight Monday at a Marietta auto shop.

Police received an anonymous call Tuesday afternoon from someone who saw the Honda near Canton Road with a flat tire.

Around 10 minutes later, officers saw and boxed in Fletcher at a local tire shop. Fletcher then rammed into a police car in an attempt to escape, police said. After being chased for about a minute, Fletcher exited the car and attempted to flee on foot at the intersection of Canton Road and Industrial Park Drive, where he was apprehended, police said.

Fletcher was first taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to police.

Fletcher faces eight charges, including felonies for aggravated assault on an officer and criminal interference with government property.

The case is still open, and Fletcher could face additional charges, police said.