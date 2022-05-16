Police ID man considered ‘strong person of interest’ in deadly shooting on U.S. 35 in Riverside

Riverside police have identified a man as a “strong person of interest” in a shooting on U.S. 35 earlier this month that killed a woman.

Jamar Hayes, 26, was named Monday as a person police are looking to question in connection to the May 8 shooting that killed Shauna Cameron on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive, Riverside Police Detective Travis Abney said in an emailed statement to News Center 7.

Hayes has not been named a suspect, but is considered person of interest in the deadly shooting, Abney said.

Surveillance video, obtained by a Riverside business, shows a car which is believed to be Hayes’ girlfriend’s car was in the area of the shooting when it happened, according to investigators.

Hayes’ current whereabouts are not known however police said he’s listed as a Trotwood resident but could be living in Dayton now, possibly in a neighborhood near Dayton Children’s Hospital, Abney said.

Police are seeking both information on Hayes and his girlfriend’s car, described as a black Chrysler 300, with a sunroof and custom rims, with Ohio license plates JDH8313.

If you have information that can help police you’re asked to call or text 937-681-2301 or email police@riversideoh.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously if requested, police said.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.