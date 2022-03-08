Police ID man who died after being shot with 2 others outside Glendale recording studio

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

Glendale police identified the victim in a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Demone Wilson, 20, was shot and killed on Saturday near Glendale and 51st avenues. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two other 21-year-old men were shot at the same time as Wilson. They were taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation shows that the three victims were walking up to a recording studio when the suspect shot all of them, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Glendale police later received a call that another juvenile boy was located at a different hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot. Detectives believe that the boy is connected to this incident, but are still investigating the connection.

The boy was still in critical condition as of Monday night. One of the men who was shot was in critical condition, and the other man was in stable condition as of Monday night.

