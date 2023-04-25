Police ID man who died after driving into Ohio River during police chase

Police have identified the man who died after he drove into the Ohio River during a police chase Friday.

The man has been identified as 54-year-old Larry Robison, an Indiana State Police spokesperson told our news partners at WCPO.

Around noon Friday, Ohio County deputies and Rising Sun police in Indiana were searching for a Jeep that had driven away from the scene of a crash, according to WCPO.

When agencies found the Jeep it drove away, driving to the Ohio River boat ramp and driving into the water.

Police told WCPO they believe Robison drove into the river on purpose.

Officers attempted to dive into the river to help Robison but said he was uncooperative and wouldn’t leave his car.

Divers were able to reach Robison who was then pronounced dead.

Additional information is unknown at this time as it remains an open investigation.



