Police have identified the man who was fatally shot Sunday night outside of a Springfield Apartment complex.

Spencer Anderson, 34, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with a gunshot wound just after 10:30 p.m. outside of the Timberwood Apartment Complex located at 2107 E. Cherry St., according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene after someone called 911 to report Anderson had been shot.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been announced. A news release from police said a suspect had not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police ID man fatally shot Sunday outside of Springfield apartments