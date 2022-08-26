Police ID man fatally shot in East Nashville

Police on Friday identified the man who was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Omaran Starks, 18, was found in the driver's seat of a car on Porter Road in East Nashville and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Homicide Unit detectives had not charged anyone in Starks's death as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police identify man killed in East Nashville Thursday night