Police ID man fatally shot outside St. Paul funeral home, continue asking for tips in shooting that hurt 3 others

Feb. 22—Police have identified the 28-year-old fatally shot outside a St. Paul funeral home on Monday as Agustin Martinez.

Martinez, of Crystal, was among four men who were shot on the West Side Monday about 11:20 a.m. One of the men was critically injured, and the other two were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon and police are still asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

Police said they believe there were multiple shooters outside Simple Traditions by Bradshaw funeral home at 488 Humboldt Ave., and that both the victims and suspects were there to attend the funeral of Casanova Carter.

Carter, 26, was fatally shot in a West Side home Feb. 1 in a case that remains unsolved.