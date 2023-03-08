Police ID man fatally shot at Roxbury apartment complex

Police have identified the man who was shot to death at an apartment complex in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment building on Weaver Way around 3:30 p.m. found Jose Despeignes, 56, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Despeignes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly incident marks the latest of eight homicides in the city since the start of 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

