Police ID man found dead in Hoosier Valley

Jan. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — The body of a 31-year-old Grand Traverse County man was found in Hoosier Valley by a Department of Natural Resources officer.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's office officials identified the man as Cody Douglas Downey who was found at 11 a.m. on Monday in Blair Township.

Police did not find any obvious signs of foul play or trauma on the body, which was turned over the the medical examiner in Kalamazoo to determine the cause of death.

"Again, those results are typically anywhere from 30 to 60 days out; however, if they do find something that is of concern to them, they immediately contact us," Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Detective Captain Randy Fewless said Wednesday. "We have not had a call from them at this point and this was Monday when the body was found. So, at this point, we don't believe there was any foul play involved in the death."

Fewless said that the DNR came across a woman on Sunday evening and police confirmed she was with Downey that night. Police said they transported her to the Grand Traverse County Jail on a warrant. The investigation remains open until a cause of death can be determined.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.