Police say a man was found dead in a car on North University Avenue following a report of multiple shots fired Friday evening.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting that left 28-year-old Paul Saiz dead about 8:37 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for a shots fired call. While enroute to the scene, additional calls were received for shots fired along North University Avenue, and a vehicle that was stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street that was possibly related. Officers located the vehicle and a male with a gunshot wound, later identified as Saiz. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence and police by Saturday had not released a suspect description.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID man found dead in car after shots fired along Lubbock street