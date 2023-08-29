Police ID man found shot, killed in Wilmington's Brown-Burton Winchester Park

Wilmington police have identified the 28-year-old man found shot dead in a city park early Monday morning as Zaahir Thorton.

According to first responder radio communications, police and firefighters responded to Brown-Burton Winchester Park just after 6:30 a.m. following a 911 call. There, firefighters found Thorton by a swing set.

The 911 caller had reported that he had "blood all around his mouth" and was "cold to the touch."

Responding firefighters arrived on the scene first and radioed that it was "obvious" the 28-year-old was dead. They turned the scene over to Wilmington police.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and further details have not been released.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

INITIAL STORY: Man found shot, killed in Brown-Burton Winchester Park in Wilmington Monday morning

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police ID man found killed in Wilmington park Monday