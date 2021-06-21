Police ID man killed in alleged exchange of gunfire with officers in Kansas City, Kansas

Police have identified a 25-year-old carjacking suspect who was fatally wounded as he allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

Dario Dominguez, of Kansas City, Kansas, died at a hospital after he was struck in the exchange of gunfire about 11:47 a.m. at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Nearly 20 minutes earlier, Kansas City, Missouri, officers tried to pull over a Ford Expedition identified in an armed carjacking that occurred Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas. They tried to stop it, but Dominguez did not yield, so officers began a pursuit, police said.

The chase went into Kansas City, Kansas, and ended when the suspect’s SUV crashed behind a convenience store. Footage captured by officers’ body and dash cameras showed Dominguez ran west toward 18th Street with a handgun, police said.

Dominguez turned and shot at officers, who returned fire and struck him, said Nancy Chartrand, a police spokeswoman in Kansas City, Kansas. He was critically wounded and later died.

The officers involved in the shooting, who have not been publicly identified, were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is protocol. None were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

It remained unclear how many of the five officers present fired their weapons. Chartrand said Sunday night it’s “to be determined” if video footage of the shooting will be made publicly available.

The killing marked the 13th this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, the city had recorded 24 homicides.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has footage of it to call Kansas City, Kansas police at 913-596-3000 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting is being investigated by a task force made up of members of Kansas City, Kansas police, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.