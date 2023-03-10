Police on Friday identified a 65-year-old man who died in what was reported as a robbery turned shooting Thursday afternoon in central Lubbock.

Officers responded to the area for a reported robbery just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avenue T, where upon arrival officers found 65-year-old Martin Martinez on the ground dead, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Police respond to fatal robbery in central Lubbock

Investigators believe Martinez was in an altercation before he was shot, but it was not immediately clear what prompted the violence.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public's safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID man killed in central Lubbock shooting, provide updates