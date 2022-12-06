Police ID man killed Friday in pedestrian/vehicle crash

Dec. 5—Santa Fe police have identified a man killed in a crash Friday on Cerrillos Road as Isaias Menjivar, 24, a native of El Salvador.

Police said Menjivar walked across the southbound lanes of Cerrillos Road at night near a Motel 6 in an area with no designated crosswalk.

An officer in the area saw a vehicle strike Menjivar at 7:39 p.m., according to a news release issued late Sunday. Police added Menjivar was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment but died from his injuries.

Police did not identify the driver who hit Menjivar. The driver, who was not impaired and was not at fault for the collision, the release said, likely won't face charges in the incident.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Menjivar was believed to be homeless at the time of his death and had one family member living in Santa Fe, who was notified about the crash.

Online court records show an active warrant was out for Menjivar's arrest after he failed to appear in court Sept. 27.

Menjivar was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer after he was accused of throwing rocks at cars — and a responding police lieutenant — in a September 2021 incident.