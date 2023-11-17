Police ID man who killed himself hours after alleged St. Johns murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The suspect in an early November murder and assault in the St. Johns neighborhood has been identified by Portland police.

Authorities say Zelalem Bikila Guyot, 31, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 after allegedly killing 39-year-old Duresa Kuri Tibeso and seriously injuring another victim earlier that night.

Around 6:28 p.m., police say they found Tibeso injured in a tractor-trailer parking lot at 10100 North Portland Road, where officers say they used tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding. Despite their efforts, he later died at a local hospital.

Within 15 minutes, police say another man was found shot near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Northeast Russell Street. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but survived.

Guyot was ultimately found dead in a parking lot at 3200 Northwest Pittock Drive. The medical examiner determined that his death was a suicide.

The Portland Police Bureau previously released the following statement in response to growing concern over multiple shootings in the area within three days:

“The suspect and victims are from the Ethiopian immigrant community, and concern spread quickly that the suspect may target additional members of the community. Officers quickly identified restaurants and other businesses within that community that may be targeted. Patrol Officers proactively fanned out to those locations to prevent further violence.”

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0256 or Detective Rico Beniga at rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457.

