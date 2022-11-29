Police ID man killed in Kennedy Heights crash where car hit utility pole

A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Kennedy Heights, according to Cincinnati police.

Authorities identified the man in a news release as Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20.

Police said the man was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southwest on Montgomery Road when he lost control of his vehicle in the 6500 block about 4:15 a.m. and struck a utility pole. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation of the crash is continuing. Witnesses are asked to call police at 513-352-2514

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano dies in crash on Montgomery Road