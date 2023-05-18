Police ID man killed in shooting in front of Madera home. Schools were locked down

The man killed in a shooting in Madera on Wednesday was identified by police on Thursday.

He was Joaquin Navarrette.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:35 p.m. in the 300 block of South L Street in Madera.

Officers found Navarrette, 28, in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to save Navarrette, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Navarrette lived at the home with his mom, who was inside of the home at the time of the shooting but did not witness the crime.

Madera High School was put on temporary lockdown along with nearby elementary schools for the safety of the students. The incident did not involve any students at the school, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, Madera Police received a call of a vehicle fire near the area. Officers responded to that scene and discovered a fully engulfed vehicle. It is unknown at this time if the shooting and the vehicle fire are related.

Detectives are investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-675-4220 or can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and can remain anonymous.