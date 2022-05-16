Nashville police identified the man killed in a shooting Sunday as 26-year-old Adrian Castillo.

Witnesses said Castillo was fatally shot early Sunday morning as a group went to their car after a house party on Wallace Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said it's unknown who opened fire on the group.

The three men with Castillo took him to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, but they said they were not able to get inside, MNPD reported. The men then took him to a friend's house on Coleridge Drive and an ambulance came.

Castillo was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, MNPD said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police ID man killed in South Nashville shooting