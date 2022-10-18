Police ID man killed at West Price Hill apartments; child in car during shooting

A man was killed at an apartment complex in West Price Hill on Monday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. for a reported shooting at the 1800 block of Sunset Avenue, police said in a news release.

Once they arrived at Clearpointe Woods Apartments, the officers found 33-year-old Ashton Penn suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When the shooting happened, a child was inside the car with Penn, police told Enquirer media partner Fox19, adding the child was not injured and is in the care of family members.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

