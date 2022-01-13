Police on Wednesday identified a 37-year-old man who died after being shot during what investigators say began as a fight in a vehicle Tuesday in south Lubbock.

But homicide detectives hadn't named suspects or announced arrests as they continue investigating the shooting that left Christopher Ray Garcia dead.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call about noon Tuesday in the 7000 block of University Avenue, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Responding officers found one person in a vehicle suffering a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Lubbock police Lt. Leath McClure said on Tuesday.

He said an initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a civil dispute between two people inside the vehicle that was parked behind the Lubbock Breakfast House restaurant.

However, he said the restaurant, which locked down when shots rang out, was not involved in the shooting.

"It was not inside any business or restaurant," he said.

Through the initial investigation, it was determined that three individuals were in the vehicle, when an altercation occurred between the two passengers, which resulted in Garcia being shot. The shooter then fled on foot.

McClure said the shooting was unrelated to a shots fired call reported about an hour later in the 3400 block of 86th Street, which he said is also believed to have stemmed from a civil dispute.

One person in that case suffered serious injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID man shot, killed in car during fight in south Lubbock