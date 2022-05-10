Police ID man who was shot while driving car last week

May 10—Police have identified the man who was shot and killed while driving a car in the Northeast Heights last week as Gary Escareno.

Escareno, 46, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

On May 1, officers were called to the 2900 block of Tahiti, near Candelaria and Juan Tabo NE, because a car had crashed into a light pole. When they arrived they found Escareno had been shot.

No suspects have been publicly identified and police have not said what they suspect is the motive in the shooting.