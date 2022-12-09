A criminal homicide warrant has been issued for Joe De Leon, 21, after a Nov. 25 shooting left a 19-year-old dead in East Nashville, police said.

Investigators believe De Leon got into an altercation with Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in the parking lot of a church in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue on Nov. 25, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The church was closed at the time.

The two spoke for several minutes before shots were fired, police said. Rudolfo died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting or De Leon's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police ID man wanted in fatal East Nashville shooting