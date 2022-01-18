Police ID men they say shot and killed each other in Hampton home

Hampton police identified two men killed in a Saturday shootout inside a Hampton home.

Dispatchers received a call at 10:43 p.m. for a reported shooting in the first block of Scott Drive, part of a neighborhood off Briarfield Road.

Marlon Harvey, 22, of Hampton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Another man, Jahhiyah White, 21, of Newport News, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police later said White died at the hospital.

Harvey and White knew each other and shot at one another inside the home, according to a police spokesperson. Police are not looking for suspects.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and police have asked anyone who may have information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com