Police ID middle school boy who died in Phoenix wrong way driver crash

Update

The teenage boy who died in a vehicle crash caused by a drunk driver this weekend has been identified as a 13-year-old middle schooler.

Police say Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was driving the wrong way on 30th Street and Greenway Road when he crashed into a family of two adults and five children, killing one boy, 13-year-old Josiah Boteilho. Authorities believe impairment was a factor.

Two boys were in critical condition but were later stabilized, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. A boy, a girl, a man and a woman were in stable condition. All of them were expected to survive, police said.

The suspect, Godinez-Perez, stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment following the collision, police said. A preliminary breath test was administered to Godinez-Perez and returned a reading of .256 which is over three times the legal limit. During an interview with police, he admitted to drinking 3 beers and 4 seltzers prior to driving.

He was booked on multiple charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault/traffic related and five counts of endangerment.

A GoFundMe was created for the family of seven that said Josiah Boteilho was the oldest of the five children and was about to finish his 8th-grade year at Shea Middle School in Phoenix.

"Josiah was an outstanding student, a kind-hearted and compassionate young man, and an excellent student wrestler. His presence on our campus will be missed," the Shea Middle School PTO group posted on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix middle schooler killed in wrong way driver crash