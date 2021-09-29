Police ID murder victim as Waycross man, 23

Sep. 29—Glynn County Police identified the man who was shot to death late Monday night at a home in the 1400 block of Blythe Island Drive as 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes of Waycross, according to a police department statement issued Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Ricky Darrell Morrow, 57, in connection with Propes' death. Morrow remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jail records list Morrow's address as the home where the shooting occurred, 1430 Blythe Island Drive.

Police responded at 11:39 p.m. to a report of a shooting to find Propes dead from a gunshot, police said. Propes was reportedly shot in the lower abdomen, according to the county police department report on the incident.

Police found Morrow and another person at the home and took both into custody. Police later charged Morrow with Propes' murder, booking him into the county jail at 4:30 a.m. The other person was released.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police department investigations division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.