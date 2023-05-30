Police ID officer struck, seriously injured by motorcyclist at Memorial Day parade in Northwood, NH

The Northwood police officer who was struck by a motorcyclist and seriously injured on Route 4 during a Memorial Day parade has been identified, state police said.

Officer Joseph Dyrkacz underwent surgery on his leg on Tuesday morning “and is doing well,” state police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dyrkacz is a part-time officer with the Northwood Police Department, according to the department’s website.

Logan Goodwin, 21, of Rochester, an unlicensed motorcyclist, is accused of striking and seriously injuring Dyrkacz, who was signaling for him to stop on Route 4 as a Memorial Day parade concluded in Northwood, state police said.

Goodwin was charged with reckless conduct (B felony), second degree assault (B felony), disobeying a police officer, and operating without a motorcycle license, state police said. Goodwin was held at the Strafford County House of Corrections until his arraignment on Tuesday.

Dyrkacz was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital with serious injuries following the incident, state police said.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday, Strafford Police attempted to stop a 2003 Honda motorcycle traveling through their town, that was seen driving recklessly, state police said.

The motorcycle “continued at a high rate of speed” through Strafford until it crossed into the town of Northwood, and traveled down Bow Lake Road towards Route 4, state police said.

Northwood Police stopped vehicular traffic along Route 4 as a Memorial Day Parade was concluding, state police said.

Police officers stopped pursuing the motorcycle “due to dangerousness,” and the motorcyclist was seen turning westerly onto Route 4 at a high rate of speed, without any officers in pursuit, state police said.

While officers remained along Route 4, in position for the safety of the parade, Dyrkacz heard the motorcycle accelerating in their direction.

In response, Dyrkacz stepped into the westbound lane of travel, and tried to signal for the motorcyclist, later identified as Goodwin, to stop.

Rather than yielding, Goodwin continued ahead and struck Dyrkacz, who was knocked to the ground, state police said. The motorcycle came to a rest on its side.

Goodwin suffered only minor abrasions and was medically cleared at the scene of the crash, state police said.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded, along with Northwood Police, Strafford Police, and the Northwood Fire Department.

Authorities closed a portion of the westbound travel lane for several hours while investigators were on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or have any information regarding any of these events, is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Ross at Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov or 603-931-2738.

