Police ID pedestrian killed crossing Roswell Road in Marietta

Sep. 30—Marietta police have released the identity of a man who was killed last week while attempting to cross Roswell Road in Marietta.

Police on Friday identified the man as Ismael Bernardo Morales, 38.

Police had waited to name Morales, originally from Guatemala, as they were still working to notify his next-of-kin.

According to investigators, around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Morales exited the parking lot at Mi Rancho restaurant at 1495 Roswell Road and began crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

Morales was then "struck by four different passing vehicles before traffic was able to stop," according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing; no charges have been filed. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Bedford at 770-794-5364.