Police ID person of interest in bloody Trotwood burglary

Dec. 5—Investigators have identified a person of interest after a Trotwood resident discovered their home was broken into and blood was found at the scene.

The person's name has not been released and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads, according to Trotwood police.

The burglary was reported reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Indian Lane.

"No one was home at the time of the burglary," read a statement from the Trotwood Police Department. "While investigating, officers found blood at the scene, indicating the suspect was injured at the time of the burglary."

Investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Matt Hogan at 937-854-2455 or MHogan@Trotwood.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

