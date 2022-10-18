Police ID skeletal remains as Tampa man last seen in Tallahassee to drop daughter at FSU

The human remains found off Apalachee Parkway Monday afternoon have been identified as Jason Winoker, a Pasco County man who went missing last fall while on a trip to bring one of his daughters to Florida State University.

"Based on preliminary findings, we believe the remains are Jason Winoker," said Alicia Hill. Initially, TPD officials warned it could take months to make a positive identification, but they made the call hours after receiving information from the District 2 Medical Examiner's Office.

Jason Winoker

When asked if there is any indication of foul play, she said, "No, it's still under investigation."

The bones were discovered by a group of adults "searching for artifacts" in a heavily wooded area just before 3 p.m. Initially, the police department said an identification could take months.

Winoker, 53, was last seen on Aug. 16, 2021, at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, less than a mile from where his body was found.

He was in Tallahassee from Land O’ Lakes with his family to drop off his eldest daughter at FSU ahead of fall semester, according to multiple news outlets.

He is a father of four.

Winoker's wife told WCTV that on the night of her husband's disappearance, he "woke up groggy and disoriented around 1 a.m., grabbed his wallet and keys, and left" their hotel room without his phone.

”I’ve been married to my husband for 21 years and it’s not like him to just disappear,” Renee told the TV station last year. “Maybe I thought he went down to the lobby, I don’t think I thought much of it in the moment because it wasn’t that weird to, you know, go down to the lobby or something.”

That following evening, she called TPD and reported him missing.

"The police, with their dogs, have searched the one-mile area around the hotel,” Winoker told News Channel 8 weeks after reporting her husband missing.

“They have used cadaver dogs, they’ve used drones, and they’ve used dogs specific to his scent, but they haven’t been able to pick up on a solid trail.”

TPD spokesperson Hill told the Democrat Tuesday, “At this time, we have no idea when he would have been in that wooded area."

