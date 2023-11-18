Police ID suspect, 15, in Monroe synagogue vandalism

Police say they have identified a 15-year-old suspect who allegedly vandalized Congregation Etz Chaim Jewish Center in Monroe last week.

With the help of local residents and businesses, Monroe police identified and interviewed the juvenile they say spraypainted "repulsive messages" on the synagogue’s doors, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The graffiti was discovered on Nov. 9. Members of the local chapter of Jewish War Veterans offered a $500 reward in the case.

The suspect was deemed not to be a threat to the Jewish community or others, Ciccone said, and the investigation is continuing.

Crime: Sayreville strip club was a multimillion-dollar family-run prostitution ring, AG alleges

Charges are pending review by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dale Degraw of the Monroe Police Department at 732-521-0222 ext. 163.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office reiterated its stance against hate in all forms, stating it will continue to investigate every reported bias incident in the community vigorously and will not hesitate to prosecute consistent with the law.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Monroe NJ synagogue vandalism suspect identified