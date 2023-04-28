Police on Friday identified a man killed and released new details about what they're investigating as an in-custody death following an armed robbery and pursuit that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon in southeast Lubbock.

According to police, officers responded to a call reporting an armed robbery at 12:46 p.m. Thursday at McCullough Park in the 9000 block of Flint Avenue. Officers found a victim stating a man with a shotgun robbed him.

The victim reported the suspect fled in a black pick-up which officers were able to locate. Officers attempted to stop the truck but the truck fled and officers initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit lasted around five minutes, according to LPD. During the pursuit, the suspect suffered a self-inflicted wound from the shotgun causing the car to veer off the road.

The truck rolled several times through multiple lanes before coming to a rest at the Valero store in the 1100 block of southeast Loop 289.

The suspect — now identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Forehand — died on the scene, according to a spokesperson for LPD on the scene on Thursday.

Investigators are waiting for the final autopsy report to determine how Forehand died.

"Due to the nature of the case, including what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the case is being investigated by METRO, MCIU and LPD’s Office of Professional Standards," reads the statement from LPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police ID suspect who died during chase stemming from robbery