Police ID suspect found dead in Orlando standoff, link him to attempted murder in New York

Police have identified a man who died after being barricaded in an Orlando apartment for hours Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Orlando Police Department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit responded to the Mosaic at Millenia apartments on Conroy Road just after 2 p.m. to assist the US Marshall’s Service with an investigation into the suspect in a felony who was believed to be there.

Barricaded subject in Millenia

Police say the suspect, who they identified on Friday morning as Michael Green, a.k.a. Michael Edwards, refused to come out of the apartment and began making suicidal threats when they made contact.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams from OPD spent the next five hours attempting to convince Green to surrender.

According to police, officers entered the apartment just before 7:30 p.m. and found Green dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE: The nearly two-week search for 36-year-old Michael Green has ended. Green was found deceased in the Orlando, Florida area earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HFHPvF3xyK — Albany County District Attorney's Office (@AlbanyCountyDA) June 24, 2022

Investigators said Green was wanted out of Albany County, New York after recently being convicted of second-degree murder.

They said he fled his trial just before the verdict was read on June 10.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Green’s death on social media but said it had no additional information to release.

