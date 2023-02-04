Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford

Feb. 3—EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford.

Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday with the intention of committing a robbery.

A brief struggle took place, during which Haslam pulled out a firearm. The store clerk was shot in the back, police said, but was able to return fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking Haslam.

An officer at the scene provided life-saving measures for Haslam until the East Hartford Fire Department arrived and took him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The store clerk was also treated at the scene, police said, and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the second suspect ran out of the building during the initial struggle and was not located as of Friday.

