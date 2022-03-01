Police ID suspect, say 'relationship issues' might be motive in fatal Port St. Lucie stabbing

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police on Tuesday publicly identified Julnord Saint Louis as the man accused of fatally stabbing a 48-year-old woman before also cutting himself.

Saint Louis, 40, is in the custody of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Monday on a first-degree murder charge, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Police began investigating just after 3 a.m. Feb. 26 when they went to an address in the 3600 block of Southwest Masilunas Street.

Investigators believe “relationship issues” could have been a motive in the stabbing, Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said Tuesday. Investigators recovered the knife suspected to have been used in the incident.

Police said they determined Saint Louis left a “concerning” message thought to be in Creole on a person’s phone. That person went to the home to check on Saint Louis and a woman, and found the 48-year-old woman and Saint Louis with apparent knife wounds.

Police arrived and reported the 48-year-old woman was dead. Saint Louis was taken to a hospital, and later arrested.

“Detectives believe the suspect stabbed the woman to death with a knife and then sustained self-inflicted knife wounds,” police said.

Arrest or warrant related records detailing probable cause and evidence in the case were not available Tuesday.

Police declined to identify the deceased or describe a relationship between her and Saint Louis, citing Marsy’s Law.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

A woman who lives not far from the home, Tammy Anderson, 55, said she got up about 3:15 a.m. and saw lights out front.

Around 6 a.m., she said, police knocked on her door asking whether she heard anything. By that time, law enforcement vehicles filled the street.

Home on Southwest Masilunas Street where Port St. Lucie police are investigating a fatal stabbing

Anderson said those at the home were quiet and stayed to themselves. She said they were very involved in church activities, but didn’t know which church.

“They always had these beautiful little girls playing outside,” Anderson said. “They had little kids that were very well behaved, and they were always playing and all dressed up for church every Sunday.”

According to a redacted initial police report, three children were in the home at the time of the stabbings.

Anderson said those who lived in the home were of Haitian heritage, and spoke Creole.

Besides a speeding citation in February, Saint Louis has no criminal history in St. Lucie County. The address listed on the citation is the same as where the death occurred.

According to St. Lucie County Property Appraiser’s records, the home where the incident occurred is owned by Madleine Moreau.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

