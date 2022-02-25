Police ID suspect in string of Lubbock home invasions

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit is searching for the suspect in a series of home invasions using firearms this month in the city.

Police on Friday announced Djinon Lee Davis, 21, is wanted on a felony warrant on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon associated with these home invasions that occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23.

Police say Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

On Feb. 17 between approximately 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the suspect committed two home invasions within the 5600 blocks of Duke Street and Emory Street. In both home invasions, the suspect used a gun. The suspect also attempted a third home invasion in the same area.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a man believed to be responsible for one of several home invasions this month in Lubbock.

On Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect forced entry into a house in the 5600 block of Emory Street and struck the homeowner with a firearm.

Friday's announcement naming a suspect came a day after police asked for public help identifying a person caught on home surveillance video, accused in the home invasions.

The suspect, as described in a police announcement Thursday, was a Black male between 25 and 30 years old. He is between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighs 170-200 pounds. In the incidents, he was wearing black, dark gray or dark navy pants, similar color hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and black shoes.

It was not immediately clear by late Friday what evidence police have that could link Davis to the home invasions.

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect or these incidents to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Home invasion suspect identified by Lubbock police