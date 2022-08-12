Police ID suspects in shoplifting spree that netted thousands at Target store in Athens

A 37-year-old man currently in the Athens-Clarke County Jail has been identified by police as the shoplifter who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise earlier this year at the Target store on Atlanta Highway.

Athens-Clarke police Det. Nathaniel Franco said he has secured felony shoplifting warrants against the man and his girlfriend, as the pair worked as a team on some occasions.

The suspect was charged with nine felony counts of shoplifting on Thursday. The man's 28-year-old girlfriend has not yet been arrested.

The suspect has also been linked to a shoplifting at a Dollar General in Athens and was once found in possession of goods from a store in Oconee County, according to the detective. The Oconee matter is still under investigation.

"It looks like this guy is clearly in organized retail crime. It's what he does and how he makes his living," Franco said.

The theft at Target of more than $8,000 worth of property ranging from clothing to televisions and other electronics occurred from April through July on numerous occasions, according to Franco.

Target investigators provided Franco with their evidence and from there, the detective said he was able to identify some different vehicles used in the crimes that led to him to identifying suspects.

The suspect's normal method of shoplifting, according to the detective, was to enter the store and get a plastic tote, which he would fill with merchandise and often place two TVs under them in a cart. On a few occasions, his girlfriend worked with him in the thefts, Franco said.

Franco said employees at Target began to recognize the pair and on some occasions were able to stand near the exit door, which caused them to abandon the merchandise and leave.

Police have not secured a search warrant for the suspect's residence due to his not having a permanent location, according to the officer.

"I don't know where he lives. That is the problem. He is somewhat transient," Franco said, explaining the last time police located a residence it was a vacant apartment where the suspect was squatting.

"From some information I've got, he's had other people pawn the property or sell it on the streets," Franco said.

The suspect is currently being held in jail without bond on a bench warrant.

