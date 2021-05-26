Police ID teen accused of sexually woman over 3-hour period

Philadelphia police have identified the teen accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment several times over a three-hour period last month.

Video Transcript

- New at 11:00 tonight, police have identified the man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman inside her West Philadelphia apartment last month. They say he is 19-year-old Maurice Dayard. Police say Dayard, armed with a knife, broke into the victim's apartment on the 400 block of South 47th Street on April 21. Dayard allegedly spent three hours at the apartment and provided his social media name. You are urged to call police if you know where he is.