Police ID teen fatally shot in North Nashville apartment complex parking lot

Police identified the man found fatally shot in North Nashville early Friday morning as Daryl Quintin Shannon, 18, of Nashville.

Shannon was found dead in a parked van at the Grandview Apartments complex in the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police were called to the complex shortly before 5 a.m. Friday. At the scene, they found Shannon unresponsive in the driver's seat of a van in the parking lot.

Shannon was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Brandon Waire, 20, was charged with criminal homicide after the shooting, MNPD said. Police are still working to confirm the name of a second suspect.

How the shooting unfolded

Police said two people, including Waire, were in a silver Hyundai and approached the Dodge Journey van where Shannon was sitting. Shannon was fatally shot during an interaction with the pair.

The Hyundai fled to Glastonbury Woods Apartments in the 600 block of Glastonbury Road and was later found empty by officers, MNPD said. Five people, including Waire, later approached the Hyundai. All five were taken to MNPD headquarters for questioning.

A teenage juvenile was among the five and in possession of a pistol police believe was used in the shooting. The juvenile was charged with being an accessory after the fact of homicide; unlawful gun possession; possession of cocaine for resale; and marijuana possession. The case is being handled in juvenile court.

The owner of the Hyundai, who is 19, was also charged with tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police believe the 19-year-old took black duct tape off the rear bumper of the car to make it harder to identify.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: North Nashville shooting: Police ID teen killed at Grandview Apartments